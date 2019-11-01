90 Day Fiancé's Robert Proposed to Anny After Just 8 Hours Together

New season of 90 Day Fiancé, new couples, new drama. And E! News has a sneak peek of the season seven premiere.
In the video above, meet Robert, a 41-year-old from Florida, and Anny, a 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic. The two met online through a mutual friend of Facebook.
"The first time I saw her photo, I was like, ‘Yo, shorty is poppin'. She's lit,'" Robert says in the exclusive preview.
They first started chit chatting about the usual things and got to know each other, which Robert says gave way to video chatting. Almost instantly, Robert says he wanted to meet Anny in person. So, to accomplish that goal he booked a cruise that got him to the Dominican Republic. But here's the catch: he only had a day there.
"Anny and I only spent 8 hours together, but it was the best 8 hours in my life," Robert says. "So, right then int here I was like, ‘I had to have this shorty, so I asked her to marry me.'"
The proposal was, naturally, spontaneous. He didn't even have a ring. The two had been chatting for six months before they met, and Robert knows there will be those who pass judgement. "For people who think this is crazy I say, ‘What the hell, mind your business.' I don't listen to what nobody says, I go with my heart and my mind," he says.
Robert applied for the K-1 visa and it was approved, so now he's going to see Anny in person for the first time since the Dominican Republic.
"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," he says.
Now, Robert is ready to do everything he can to make Anny happy in the United States, but with a full-time job and a 4-year-old son to take care of, he hasn't been able to even get her an engagement ring.
Meet the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé season seven couples below.
90 Day Fiancé season seven premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on TLC.