And the Most Popular Celebrity Halloween Costume of 2019 Was...

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 10:00 AM

Sorry Heidi Klum, but 2019 might just have a new Halloween Queen!

The biggest Halloween trend this year in Hollywood? Celebs dressing up as other celebs. Sure, some stars donned costumes of famous characters, but even more decided to dress as the actual celeb.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Brad Goreski both took inspo from Jennifer Lopez's iconic Gucci dress, while Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka dressed as the Olsen twins. 

Lily Allen, meanwhile, paid Halloween homage to Kris Jenner, and, in a true mic-drop moment, Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated an iconic Beyoncé and Jay-Z moment flawlessly, and Jessica Biel dressed as husband Justin Timberlake from his *NSYNC days. Well played. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

A few other celeb-on-celeb costumes included Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson as Perri Lister and Billy Idol, Kevin Hart as The Rock, Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg as wedding Justin BieberHAIM as Hanson (truly inspired), and former Bachelor Nick Viall as future Bachelor Peter Weber.

But there was one celebrity that managed to inspire the most costumes (and black tears) this Halloween season...and it was Billie Eilish! (Sorry Post Malone, you're so 2018.)

The "Bad Guy" singer had not one, not two, not three but six celebs dress up as her, rocking her signature black hair and chain necklaces.

Nina Dobrev dressed up as the 17-year-old breakout star at the Casamigos Halloween Party last weekend with an all-orange sweat-suit and green hair, while British songstress Anne-Marie's take on her look even impressed the singer.

"This s--t tripping me out," she captioned a video of Anne-Marie's on Instagram, calling her look, "Very accurate."

Halloween Costume --Billie Eilish

Nina Dobrev instagram, Stephanie Beatriz Instagram, David Beckham Instagram

Billie also weighed in on The Good Place star Jameela Jamil's look, which she sported at a Spotify event, saying it also was accurate.

Jameela wasn't the only sitcom star to dress as the "Bury a Friend" singer as Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz rocked a neon-green look for the holiday.

Model and actress Poppy  Delevingne was another celeb to take inspo from Billie, sporting black and blue hair, black tears and safety goggles as the ultimate accessory. Her Instagram caption? "It's HALLOWEEN, duh."

But the most adorable take on Billie's signature look was Harper Beckham, the 8 year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, who dressed as her favorite artist to go trick-or-treating with the family. 

"Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!," Victoria captioned a pic of Harper's makeup on Instagram.

She wore a blue wig, black tears and a mostly white sweat-suit a la the "When The Party's Over" music video Billie, completing her look with gold chains and the poses to match.

So what were some of the other celeb costumes this year? Check out all of the spooky, silly or (possibly) shady outfits...

Heidi Klum, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

For her annual Halloween party, the supermodel stepped out as a gory alien. 

Cardi B, Kulture, Halloween Costume

Cardi B & Kulture Kiari

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's 15-month-old daughter got into the Halloween spirit with an adorable Moana costume. 

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Family Halloween Costume

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

The duo follows their longstanding Harris-Burtka family Halloween tradition with an elaborate family costume. This year, along with 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, they dress up as famous artists throughout history.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

The singer and her main man draw inspiration from Billy Idol and Perry Lister and pack on the PDA.

Brad Goreski, Jennifer Lopez, Halloween

Brad Goreski

The stylist channels his inner J.Lo by breaking out that Versace jungle dress. 

John Stamos, Halloween 2019

Instagram

John Stamos

"Yes, your dad is really Ernesto De La Cruz!" the Fuller House star jokingly tells his daughter.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mitika

The Modern Family star and his husband dress as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.

Dakota Fanning, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Dakota Fanning

The actress is doing the "scrub a dub dub" in the tub, but without the water.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

Need a hint? The caption is: "Great Scott!!!"

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Nikki & Brie Bella

The Bella fam shows everyone how it's done with their Disney inspired costumes.

Halloween 2019, Debra Messing

Instagram

Debra Messing

The Will & Grace star reveals, "And this year it's... JOAN OF ARC!"

Halloween 2019, Charlize Theron

Instagram

Charlize Theron

Charlize jokes, "My mom was upset they didn't pick her to play Morticia so she gets this one night."

Halloween 2019, Molly Sims

Instagram

Molly Sims

"There's no place like home#wizardofoz #happyhalloween," the star captions her adorable family photo.

Mindy Kaling, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

Cliff Booth, reporting for duty.

Halloween 2019, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Instagram

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

With the Shepard-Bell family it's always Christmas. 

Hoda Kotb, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Hoda Kotb

"Another Halloween in the books," the Today host shares

Halloween 2019, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Kaavia

Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

According to Gabbi, this is the "Garden Growths Wade Version."

Frankie Grande, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande's big bro gives her a run for her money in this scary look. 

Bella Hadid, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Bella Hadid

We don't remember Fred Flinstone looking this attractive.

Pink, Carey Hart, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Pink

Bravo once again to this fierce family. "Happy Halloween from the punk rock spider people," the singer shared. 

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Halloween 2019

Jessie James Decker

Toy Story has never looked cuter thanks to this famous family. 

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Fairy God Mother and Gus Gus," the Whine Down podcast host shared

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Jason Aldean

"Happy Halloween from the Aldeans of Winterfell. #gameofthrones #motherofdragons," the country singer shared alongside wife Brittany Aldean. 

Lauren Alaina, Hardy, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Lauren Alaina

"Daenerys no way I could have had a better King of the North. @hardy Thank for dressing up with me!" the Dancing With the Stars contestant shared on Instagram. 

Ryan Lochte, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Ryan Lochte

Meet the cutest Flinstones of Halloween 2019. 

Chelsea Houska, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Chelsea Houska

The Teen Mom 2 star's kids can't help but make us smile. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

"#Marriage," the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host joked online.  

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Happy Halloween from the self-proclaimed "unicorn family." 

Deena Nicole Cortese, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Deena Nicole Cortese

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star goes big for CJ's first Halloween! "Happy Halloween from my family to yours! #jasmine #aladdin #abu #teambuck @cbuckner_," she wrote on Instagram

Katie Couric, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Katie Couric

"I want to collect your blood. HappyHalloween!" the journalist shared when channeling CEO Elizabeth Holmes. 

Sofia Richie, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Sofia Richie

"Sleeping Beauty was woke last night," the supermodel shared on Instagram the night before Halloween. 

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Partyssssssss here! happy Halloween," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared online. 

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Today

Everybody dance Today! Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and the entire gang of NBC's morning show recreate iconic dance scenes live on the plaza.

Wendy Williams, Halloween 2019

Instagram/Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams

How you doin'? The Wendy Williams Show host is the ringmaster of the circus on her talk show.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"Surprising my baby at his Halloween Party," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared with her followers.

The Real, Halloween 2019

Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

The Real

Loni Love, Tamera Mowry , Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai do not disappoint with their bright, festive costumes.

Cardi B, The Ellen DeGeneres Show Halloween 2019

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Cardi B & Ellen DeGeneres

Okurrrrr! The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show gets into the Halloween spirit. 

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

"Tell me something boy...." the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared on Instagram when channeling A Star Is Born.

The Talk, Halloween 2019

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba (Jennifer Lopez), Sharon Osbourne (Stevie Nicks), Eve (RuPaul), and Marie Osmond (Gwen Stefani) and Sheryl Underwood delight audiences with their costumes.

Nick Cannon, Halloween 2019

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Nick Cannon

On the night before Halloween, The Masked Singer host heads to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

"Happy Halloween," Lauren Sorrentino shared on Instagram when posing with her husband. "Makeup: @lauren_damelio."

Tom Brady, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Tom Brady

"Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) - Did Not Practice - Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween," the football stud joked on social media.

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

LIVE With Kelly & Ryan

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest pay tribute to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" classic hit.

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

"SwanLake with TuTu," Khloe Kardashian revealed on Instagram with a costume from Pottery Barn Kids. "Halloween look 1. You know I have many more to share."

Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Ryan Seacrest

"@Diplo here on the 1's and 2's filling in for Seacrest. Dropping some maj BPMs right now.... Lesss get it! #Halloween," the iHeartRadio host shared after On-Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Meghan McCain

"Come play with us.... #Halloween2019 #eviltwins #TheShining," The View star shared on Instagram with her co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Catelynn Lowell

"Jack jack and a T-Rex! Happy Halloween," the Teen Mom OG star shared on Instagram with a picture of her kids.

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

Good Morning America

The stars of ABC's morning show travel back to the '70s for a disco-themed Halloween.

Photos

See More From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

Trending Stories

