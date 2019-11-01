Shameless' Ian and Mickey Have Had a Complicated Time in Prison

Prison's gonna be hard on any relationship, but it's hard to tell if it had a good or bad effect on one particular couple.

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are back together when Shameless returns next week, and E! News has your first look at how things have been going for them while they've been locked up as cellmates. There's stabbing involved, and quite a few insults, but there's also some cuddling? Genuinely, it's hard to tell if they're closer than ever or...not.

"You remember when we first got here? We had fun together," Ian says at the beginning of the clip. It seems like maybe Mickey doesn't, and later they seem to be breaking things off.

"You're not dumping me, I'm dumping you! Where's the shiv?" Mickey asks.