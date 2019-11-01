Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" 2019 Schedule Is Full of All Your Holiday Favorites

Halloween's over, Mariah Carey has finally given us her blessing to listen to Christmas music, so it's time to start planning for Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" annual holiday programming block.

This year, Freeform has timeless classics like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a Good Trouble holiday special that reunites the cast of The Fosters and an original movie, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, starring Aisha Dee and Kimiko Glenn.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas is described as the heart-warming story of Jess (Dee), who has the greatest first date of her life with Ben, but she inadvertently ghosts him…when she dies in a car accident. Now, Jess is stuck on earth with no idea how to ascend, so she enlists her best friend Kara ( Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her, for help. Kendrick Sampson and Jazz Raycole also star.