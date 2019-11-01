Cardi B’s Poison Ivy Costume Is Her Most NSFW Look Yet

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 7:24 AM
That girl is poison…
Leave it to Cardi B to deliver the year's sexiest Halloween costume. For spooky season 2019, the "Money" rapper went as Poison Ivy. Transforming into the villainous comic book character required quite the transformation, which included a cascading scarlet wig, a leaf-adorned bustier and tons of green latex.
Plenty of celebs have tried their hand at a Poison Ivy costume, but none were as sexy as Cardi's. The Rhythm + Flow star put her own twist on the DC villain by opting for latex gloves and thigh-high boots and leaf-shaped eyebrow jewels.
What really sets her costume apart from the others is her bottoms—or, lack of bottoms. Staying true to the character, Cardi rocked a leaf thong that put her curves on full display.
Wondering what a leaf thong looks like? The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared pictures of her costume on Instagram for all to see. "MONEY IVY," she captioned one picture, leaving room for a pun in her second post: "That girl is Poison." And, in true Cardi fashion, she also posted a video of herself twerking in her costume.
Switching gears, Cardi also gave her followers a sneak peak at her daughter Kulture's Halloween costume. Her little one dressed up as Moana, complete with the Disney heroine's long brunette hair and her trusty ore.
"Moana have a little attitude today," Cardi captioned the video of the 15-month-old in her costume. Kulture's momma tried her best to sing along to the movie's theme song, "How Far I'll Go," but hilariously stumbled on a few of the lyrics.
This has been quite the Halloween for Cardi, who kicked off the season earlier this week with a sexy nurse costume. Her look became a topic of discussion during her visit on Thursday's Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she explained where the inspiration for her costume came from.
"I dressed up as a nurse," she told host Ellen DeGeneres a.k.a Cardi E. "Because this girl's been sick all year. Who gotta fever?"
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
