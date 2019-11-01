Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Kids Go to Infinity and Beyond for Their Halloween Costumes

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 6:32 AM

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry

Instagram

Happy Halloween from the Curry family! 

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and their three kids opted for a group costume and dressed up as the characters from Toy Story 4. The Golden State Warriors player channeled Buzz Lightyear while the cookbook author took a cue from Gabby Gabby. As for the kiddos, Riley and Ryan dressed up as Jessie and Bo Peep while baby Canon looked just like Woody. 

The proud parents shared a few family photos via Instagram on Thursday. However, even Ayesah couldn't handle the cuteness overload. 

"Our babies!!!!" she captioned one of the pictures.

Meanwhile, Stephen seemed particularly excited about the "fresh new laser pointer" on his Buzz costume. He even showed his fans how it worked in a hilarious video (slide through the photos to see the epic footage). 

These weren't the only fun getups the family members sported recently. Earlier this week, Ayesha posted a picture of their daughters dressed in astronaut suits.

Despite all of the family fun, it hasn't been the easiest time for Stephen.

Earlier this week, the athlete suffered a hand injury during a game. He posted a picture of his wrapped-up wrist on Instagram and thanked his followers for the support.

