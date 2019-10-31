Jamie Doubles Down on Accusations Carlin Is on The Bachelorette Australia For the Wrong Reasons

The Bachelorette Australia's Jamie is sticking to his guns.

On Wednesday night's episode, the firefighter warned Angie that Carlin was "ungenuine" and had boasted about becoming the 2020 Bachelor.

Speaking to E! News after his elimination on Thursday, Jamie stuck to his story that Carlin has The Bachelor in sight.

"He said it twice. I'll back that all day," the 39-year-old said. "That was a little bit hard last night to watch Angie, I don't think she believed me."

Jamie added: "She does believe that Carlin is going to be that guy who sweeps her off her feet on the white horse and they will ride off on a sandy beach in the sunset together. If that's how someone feels, it's hard to change their mind."