Friends Returning to the Big Screen for Thanksgiving

Friends fans have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. No, it's not a reunion, although Jennifer Aniston said the cast is working on "something," but a return to the big screen. Eight Thanksgiving-themed episodes will hit the big screen nationwide on November 24 and 25. The episodes are newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative.

"Friendsgiving will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Fans will watch as Monica puts a turkey on her head, Rachel makes a curious trifle cake, Ross reveals an old secret, Chandler declares his love for Monica, Joey tries to devour an entire turkey, and Phoebe exposes something curious about Chandler's canine allergy," Fathom Events said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 1.