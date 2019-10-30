Could Jackson Be the Surprise Winner of The Bachelorette Australia?

As for Haydn, the 32-year-old left the series after declaring he didn't want children, a topic he and the Bachelorette didn't see eye-to-eye on.

"I'm not really a kid person. I often forget that people plan their lives around having kids and creating a family. I love my job and I want to travel. Kids were never really at the forefront of my mind," he told E! News. "I wasn't going to make up a lie and say, yeah I want kids, just to try and stay on the show."

After his Bachelorette experience, Haydn is ready to find a partner—but don't expect to see him on Tinder.

"No Tindering, I don't really like the idea of Tinder. But I'm putting myself out there," he said. "I think it's a great time to start settling down. I'm over the whole party scene. If I can find someone who wants to travel with me and enjoy life, then I'm definitely looking forward to that."

The Bachelorette Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten.