Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison Hope to Reconnect With Hugh Hefner During Seance

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 3:46 PM
Bridget Marquardtand Holly Madisonare taking advantage of tonight's thin veil between the spirit world and the human world, in the hopes of making contact with their ex, Hugh Hefner.
In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Bridget reveals they will be hosting a seance at Holly's home tonight with the help of a "famous witch and psychic medium." Now, some people may question why they're inviting spirits and other entities into their literal homes, but it appears the answer is quite simple: They think it's a "fun thing to do right around Halloween time."
The former Girls Next Door stars also figured that if they're going to do the seance they might as well kill two birds with one stone by contacting their loved ones, including Hugh, and asking the ghosts at Holly's house to leave, which is a topic we'll get to later.
In regards to what she'll ask Hugh, the Ghost Magnet podcast host shares, "I had this dream about him shortly after he died, where I went to the mansion and he came down the stairs with his arms wide open and he gave out his big laugh, it's like this giant cackle that he had and he goes, 'My darling!' and he gave me a big hug and I could smell his cologne and I could feel the texture of his jacket. It just felt so real. When I woke up it felt like that wasn't just a dream, that was something more. That's what I would ask him, if that was a dream or if he really came to say goodbye."
Elayne Lodge/Playboy Enterprises
But for Holly the main focus is on having a stern conversation with the ghosts that are stirring trouble in her home. Bridget says Holly's been struggling with supernatural entities that are dead set on terrorizing her by making "weird noises at night" and even causing plaster to fall off her walls.
Bridget even says that one time, when they were trying to make contact with her "ghost kit," a spirit locked Holly's house door, which is "not easy to do."
"It gets worse, so the next morning in her office, the whole all the plaster on the ceiling fell," she adds. "So she's going to ask them to please not do damage to the house, not expensive damage."
To see if they make contact with Hugh or other entities, watch Bridget and Holly's séance when it streams live on Facebook Live, Instagram Live Stream and YouTube on Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PST.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?