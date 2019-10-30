Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Engagement Party Venue Is Bachelor Nation Approved

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland were in pure bliss at their engagement party this weekend, and Adams just spilled the tea on the entire thing.

During an episode of his Your Favorite Thing podcast, Adams revealed that the Modern Family star planned the entire event.

"I had no idea what to expect, because Sarah did it all!" Adams admitted to co-host Brandi Cyrus. One thing he definitely didn't expect about the party's location (the Lombardi House in Los Angeles) was learning that multiple Bachelor moments had been filmed there!

"[Bachelor producer Elan Gale] showed up, and he was like, 'Yeah! We filmed a rose ceremony right there,'" Adams revealed. And the Bachelor history at the Lombardi House didn't stop there. Adams said that Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who attended the party with new boo Dean Unglert, pointed out that it was the same place where Colton Underwood dumped her in 2018.

It's not clear if Gale and Miller-Keyes were speaking of the same ceremony, but awkward Bachelor memories aside, the party was a big success!