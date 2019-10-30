Why Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Was Hesitant to Pursue Caelynn Miller-Keyes

When you know, you know.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are the latest Bachelor couple to get the internet talking. The pair has been dating for a little less than 6-months, but time flies when you're in love! On his podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with fellow Bachelor nation members Jared Haibon and Vanessa Grimaldi, Dean discussed why his relationship with Caelynn took him some time to fully pursue.

Dean admitted that he had some hesitation in whether or not to pursue Caelynn because he was afraid their lives wouldn't "mesh well" together. Clearly, he was incorrect. "Obviously I was wrong about that because things are going well," he shared.

Their guest this week was Heather M., who asked Dean some great questions about his relationship. Including, what is it that drew him to Caelynn in the first place. "Caelynn's got some snark to her," he shared. "It turns me on more than anything...She's just like fun to hang out with."