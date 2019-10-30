Bill Murray Just Got Hired at P.F. Chang's in the Atlanta Airport

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bill Murray

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

It's never too late to live your dreams.

Bill Murray has delighted the world with his comedic chops and brilliant roles for decades, but he recently revealed the one job he'd do if he weren't an actor. Bill sat down with Amy Schumer for her podcast series 3 Girls, 1 Keith and shared stories of his life and career. 

During the intimate and wildly hilarious conversation, Bill revealed one surprising job he got rejected from. "I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport, because I think that's one of the great places," he revealed. 

Clearly surprised, Amy had a couple of follow up questions. "To do what? Just any job?" she asked. Yep! He's not in it for the money. "It looks like the best time," he shared with the comedienne. Well P.F. Chang's got word, and while they may not have responded to his application the first time, it looks like he's now got a job offer on the table. 

Watch

Selena Gomez & Bill Murray Gush Over Their Wedding Photos

"Bill, you're hired!" the restaurant chain responded on Twitter. "When can you start?" Looks like Bill may have just found his newest role. 

Considering his long and fruitful entertainment career, it might be hard to make the transition to P.F. Chang's emplyee. The legendary actor also revealed one of his favorite acting career highlights. "I really liked this one I did with [JimJarmusch called Broken Flowers," he shared. "I thought it could never do any better than that. And I really thought that's the end."

Here's to new beginnings. Good luck on the new gig, Bill! 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Bill Murray , Amy Schumer , , Food , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.