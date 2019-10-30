Tyler Cameron Supports Hannah Brown After "Defeating" Dancing With the Stars Experience

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 6:36 AM
Hannah Brown has Bachelor Nation's support.
After fighting back tears over the judges' critique on Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the contestant took to Instagram to share an honest message with her followers.
In the post, the Bachelorette star admitted "this experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined." She also acknowledged that she hasn't been able to fully open up on the dance floor and insisted she was "working on getting there." In addition, she claimed her experience this week was "really defeating." Still, she wanted to be honest about the emotions she felt and acknowledge the "hard days we all have." Near the end of her note, she thanked her fans for all of their support.
After reading the post, several members of Bachelor Nation took to social media to show support, including her ex Tyler Cameron.
"Fall down 7 times, get up 8!" he wrote in the comments section. "You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You're doing amazing."
Cameron's comment generated mixed reactions from followers. While most of the fans applauded the runner-up for sharing these encouraging words—and expressed their desire for the season 15 stars to get back together—a few others said Cameron should just leave Brown alone, especially after his brief romance with Gigi Hadid.
However, Cameron wasn't the only one from the famous franchise to support Brown. Demi Burnett, Katie Morton, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Elyse Dehlbom, Sydney Lotuaco and Desiree Hartsock all did, as well.
"I will always love you through it all," Burnett wrote. "So proud of you."
Brown's Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, also shared some words of encouragement.
"I am so proud [of] you," he wrote. "You know exactly how I feel, you are shining like a star! I am so lucky you're my partner!"
To see how Brown's journey on the show continues, fans can tune into Dancing With the Stars Monday nights on ABC.
