John Witherspoon Dead at 77: Regina King, Ice Cube and More Stars Pay Tribute

Fans are mourning the death of John Witherspoon.

The comedic actor passed away in his home at the age of 77 on Tuesday. His family confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband and father John Witherspoon has passed away," the statement read. "He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS' always and forever."

Witherspoon is survived by his wife, Angela, and his two sons, Alexander and JD.

"We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together," a family statement to Deadline read. " John used to say ‘I'm no big deal', but he was huge deal to us."

The cause of death was not revealed.