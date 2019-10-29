The Other Game of Thrones Prequel Is Dead, But House of the Dragon Is Officially a Go

HBO will never fully say goodbye to the world of Game of Thrones.

After reports earlier on Tuesday that the prequel we all thought was happening is no longer happening, HBO officially announced that the network picked up House of the Dragon, a different rumored Game of Thrones prequel series chronicling the rise of House Targaryen, which boasts Daenerys and also Jon Snow as members.

The show, of which 10 episodes have already been ordered, is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood books. It's co-created by Martin and Colony showrunner Ryan Condal, with Condal and Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik partnering as showrunners.