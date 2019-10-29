Shia LaBeouf Reveals the Darker Side of Disney Stardom and How it Contributed to His PTSD

There's more to Shia LaBeouf than meets the eye.

Shia's made headlines numerous times throughout the course of his career, mostly for public outbursts, but rarely has any explanation ever been offered. But with the release of his film Honey Boy, the actor is slowly but surely talking about the many events that led to the creation of this autobiographical film.

Of course, it all begins with his days as the star of Even Stevens on Disney Channel. It was essentially his big start and all the pressure was on him to keep the money coming in. He tells The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast he always felt that if he "had more money, there'd be no fighting" between his parents. He says that working was an "opportunity to be able to minimize the drama" in his life.

But, as anyone who works in Hollywood can attest, there's no guarantee a show will be renewed. This is especially true of Disney, who Shia says used to cancel a show after three seasons because at that point they'd be required to raise salaries and "Disney wasn't trying to pay salaries like that."