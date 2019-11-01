10+ Products That Help Support U.S. Veterans and Military

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Every year on Veterans Day, Americans across the nation honor the brave men and women who have served our country.

In case you've been looking for a new way to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom—we're here to help!

Some popular brands, such as KIND and Flag and Anthem, have gone the extra mile and created exclusive products to give back in celebration of this holiday. Both of them will be donating 100% of specific products' proceeds to organizations dedicated to helping America's warriors and their brave families.

Country singer Dierks Bentley, who has a collection with Flag and Anthem, was beyond excited to collaborate with the company to design a shirt for a good cause. The shirts are less than $27 and all the money goes to Folds of Honor.

"Folds of Honor looks after spouses and children who are left behind from the service-members that don't make it back," Bentley shared with E! News. "[The organization] makes sure that they have all the education opportunities they could ever dream of."