Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Welcome Their Fourth Child, a Baby Boy

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have a lot to celebrate, because the family of five has officially grown by one!

The couple welcomed their fourth child—a baby boy named, Renn Martin-Yosef. The joyous news came when the proud papas debuted their newest addition to their family on Instagram. "Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido," the iconic singer shared, which translates to "our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born."

Martin and Yosef are already parents to twins Valentino and Matteo, and daughter Lucia. The twins were with their dads when Martin announced the the baby news at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September.

While accepting the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy for the LGBTQ community, Martin gushed over his loved ones. "My family's here," the singer said. "Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here. I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids."

"You guys are amazing," he continued. "I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life."