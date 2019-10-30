Josh Duhamel x Lolë's New Athleisure Line Is Perfect For Being Outdoorsy and Stylish

Struggling to find activewear that keeps up with your risk-taking lifestyle? Or maybe you're just scouring the internet to find something for the outdoor junkie in your life? Enter actor, equity investor, part owner and ambassador Josh Duhamel whom just launched an athleisure line with Canadian brand Lolë

In his own words, Josh says about the ready-for-anything line, "I like to be able to pack things that I can wear for many occasions, especially if I'm traveling. I'm not trying to set any major trends, but I want to try to wear things that I feel comfortable in." From fitted sweatpants to padded shirts and colorful beanies, this line is for the go-getter in your life that doesn't want to compromise style or functionality.

You'll be able to efficiently pack for travel, take on the outdoors, or just stay warm while being on-trend. All things we can get behind! 

Here are five of our favorites below.

Elliot Hoodie Pullover

Stay seriously comfortable and casually stylish in this handsome hoodie that's modern and eco-friendly. Also available in black and camo.

Josh Duhamel x Lol&euml;
$110 Lolë
Irving Packable Jacket

This versatile jacket will pair with just about anything in your wardrobe while keeping you warm and stylish. It also packs neatly into a travel bag so you can carry it (and wear it) anywhere.

Josh Duhamel x Lol&euml;
$229 Lolë
Elliot Sweatpant

Go from workout-to-weekend with these soft, comfy, sharp-looking sweatpants. Also available in black.

Josh Duhamel x Lol&euml;
$99 Lolë
Sterling Beanie

On the streets or on the slopes, top off any outfit with this classic, easy-to-wear beanie. Also available in navy, black, and gray

Josh Duhamel x Lol&euml;
$35 Lolë
Hybrid Hoodie Jacket

A versatile classic that loves (and thrives in) the great outdoors. This jacket boasts lightweight warmth with fast-drying, four-way stretch for ease of movement during high-intensity activities. 

Josh Duhamel x Lol&euml;
$190 Lolë

Shop the entire Josh Duhamel x Lolë's outdoor line at lolelife.com!

