The Internet Can't Stop Talking About President Donald Trump's Trick-or-Treating Fail

That's one way to do it!

Trick-or-treating has always been a tried and true activity on Halloween. It's tradition every year for the president and first lady to pass out candy to excited trick-or-treaters, but as with everything President Donald Trump does, he made the moment his own. When one excited kid showed up dressed as a minion from the popular 2010 film Despicable Me, President Trump decided to place a candy bar on the child's head. To make things even wackier, the first lady Melania Trump joined in on the fun.

The child in question couldn't reach his head because of the costume, therefore, the candy bars toppled to the ground. However, it seems a White House aide was there to retrieve the candy and put it in the child's bag. While very brief, the moment picked up steam when the powers that be got a hold of it on Twitter. Let's just say, the American public found the cute—albeit very strange—moment absolutely hysterical.