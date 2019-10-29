Dancing With the Stars Sent Karamo Brown Home, But He Still Feels Like a Champion

Karamo Brown may be done on Dancing With the Stars, but the Queer Eye star hopes he accomplished his mission of showcasing unity.

"Sean [Spicer] and I kind of started this journey together. Me making a comment about him and people giving me backlash and saying, ‘how dare you.' But what I'm always trying to show people is that kindness can trump hate in anyway. And a lot of people were like, ‘Why would you be kind to somebody?' And he and I have had heartfelt conversations and that's what America needs right now, is people talking to each other who are different," Brown told E! News after his DWTS elimination.

Backstage, Brown gave Spicer a hug that sparked waterworks from the former White House press secretary.