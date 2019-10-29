Christina Anstead's Anniversary to Ant Proves Life "Has a Funny Way" of Working Out

Some relationships are simply meant to be!

Today marks a very special anniversary for Christina Anstead and her husband. As it turns out, it's been two years since Ant Anstead picked up the phone and asked the Flip or Flop star out on a date.

To mark the unforgettable occasion, the happy couple took to Instagram and shared more than a few heartfelt words about each other.

"2 years ago today this guy called me for the first time. I had just left @wecarespaca (where I had checked myself in for 3 days of fasting my mind body and spirit) while there I had really focused on making positive changes in my life," Christina began in her post. "On 10/27 the first night of my stay after Reiki and spiritual healing a lot of emotions came up and I was feeling sad about a lot of things. I called my friend @claytonjennings1 and asked him to pray for me. He prayed I would find a man who treated me and my kids with love and respect, that I would no longer play small, I would step into the life I deserved and that from that day forward everything would begin to fall into place."