Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Just Channeled Justin & Britney for Halloween

We can't stop the feeling we've seen Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Halloween costumes before...

That's, of course, because we have...nearly 20 years ago. Back in 2001, pop's most beloved former couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlakeshowed up to the American Music Awards in now-infamous matching patch denim outfits, Justin donning a jean suit with a matching cowboy hat while the songstress coordinated in a strapless denim gown.

While their romance has since ceased, those red carpet looks are forever emblazoned in the annals of pop culture. As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery—and these outfits have certainly been redone over the years, whether it be fellow stars channeling them on another red carpet or, perhaps more popularly, as a couple's costume for Halloween.

Exhibit 3,485: Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau. YouTube's very famous couple did their best J.T. and Brit impressions in head-to-toe denim for a Halloween party this week. Mongeau's version included a denim strapless mini dress with knee-high denim boots while Paul stuck closely to Timberlake's rendition of the look.