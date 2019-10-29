90 Day Fiance's Loren Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Alexei

They've got a baby boy on board!

Congratulations are in order for Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik from 90 Day Fiance. The couple is expecting their first child together in the new year. The two's relationship ups and downs have been featured on the popular TLC show, but with this happy news, it seems that their troubles are behind them.

Loren announced the sweet news on her Instagram with adorable photos of her hubby and ultrasound photos of her little miracle. "We're so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way!" she captioned the pics. "For those of you saying I'm pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!"

The sweet pics show Alexei kissing Loren's stomach and three pairs of matching shoes in their sizes with a picture of their ultrasound to bind it all together. The two look overjoyed at their exciting news.