Whitney Houston’s "I Will Always Love You" Was Almost Sung By Another Superstar

It's hard to imagine anyone else but Whitney Houston covering Dolly Parton's iconic "I Will Always Love You." But, as it turns out, that anyone else was supposed to be Patti LaBelle.

According to LaBelle, she was originally approached to sing the track by the country icon. "Dolly Parton offered it to me before The Bodyguard," LaBelle revealed to Andy Cohen on Monday's Watch What Happens Live. "And I said to Dolly, 'Oh, yes. I want to do that song, honey." Who wouldn't?

As fate would have it, though, Houston sang it for the 1992 film before LaBelle could officially accept the offer. "Before I could say real yes, it was in the movie and Whitney killed it," she admitted. "So, I have not done it since Whitney, but I plan to put it in my show one day."

Now, of course, the epic ballad is one of the most recognizable songs of all time. And, in 1994, the late superstar nabbed three Grammy awards because of it, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance.