Kanye West Finally Did Carpool Karaoke, But On a Plane

Now, five years into marriage with the reality star and four children later, West said he doesn't like going out at night. "I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible," he told Corden. "We'll eat dinner and we'll play with the kids and then we'll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed and then my wife watches Dateline." As for the Grammy winner, "I read the Bible."

While Kardashian told E! News she feels four children is her limit, West told Corden he wants to go for seven. "The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible," he said.

Reflecting on his journey to this point, West told Corden, "God's always had a plan for me and he always wanted to use me, but I think he wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all of the experiences, the human experiences, so now when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience."

He continued, "If it was just, 'Oh, we grew up with this guy's music and now he's a superstar, it's less compelling than, 'Oh, this guy had a mental breakdown. This guy was in debt. This guy's been through, not been through, but this guy has a beautiful five years of marriage, which you know, marriage years are different than human—like you know how dog years, what is it seven years?—every marriage year is like 100 years. It's like 500 years of marriage."