8 Behind-the-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About The Amazing Race Australia

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 8:57 PM
The race is on!
The Amazing Race Australia takes 11 teams on a whirlwind journey around the globe—with plenty of Roadblocks, Fast-Forwards and U-Turns along the way—in the pursuit of a cool $250,000 cash prize.
Host Beau Ryan told E! News this season followed racers through Asia and Africa for five weeks of filming.
"We started in Seoul, South Korea. We ventured down towards North Korea—but you know it's quite hostile down there. So we went back up to South Korea and then through Asia and Africa, which sorted out a lot of the teams, myself included," the former NRL player said. "We then ended up back in Asia and finally, Australia."
To mark the new season of The Amazing Race (Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Ten), we caught up with Ryan to round up 8 things you might not know about the current season.
If you think competing in The Amazing Race is tough, try keeping up with the contestants while lugging around a heavy camera and sound equipment. As Ryan explained, each team has its own camera and audio crew that follows them around "basically 24/7 while the race is going on." But the contestants aren't told what to do or say by the accompanying crew. "That's the beauty of the show. It's not overly produced," Ryan said. "What you see is what you get."
TAR fans shouldn't assume that the strongest team will be the last one standing. "I did the wrong thing and probably tipped the teams who I thought would succeed based on their personal and physical strength, and how they carry themselves, and I was wrong," Ryan told E! News. His hot tip? Pick a team who you think might win, plus an underdog. "I've got a feeling that underdog team that you pick will go all the way."
Mobile phones are obviously forbidden, and the contestants' backpacks only contain the bare necessities. "Their resources are super limited," the host explained. "They've basically got a couple of pairs of shirts, pants or shorts. I don't know how much underwear they've got, but it needs to be washed in each city." The 34-year-old added with a laugh: "I just feel like they don't have enough clothes! Especially some of the younger guys, I feel like they were all always dirty."
Unlike other instalments of The Amazing Race Australia, Ryan takes part in around 90 percent of the Roadblocks and Detours before the teams are put to the test. "That's something that I wanted to do," he said. "At times I was really fatigued, but I can only imagine what the racers were going through." TBH we'd do exactly the same if given the chance.
In Vietnam, one challenge called for contestants to collect 100 snails in a "kind of marshy rice field". Ryan dove into the muddy mess with his T-shirt and speedos on. "After finishing it, I had to then go and have a shower in a temple and wash my speedos," he laughed. "You know when you go to the beach and you get sand in that little part of your swimmers? It was like that with mud. Pretty much for the whole trip of Vietnam."
The host and racers are briefed on the dos and don'ts of countries they visit, whether it's what hand to eat food with or when to dress conservatively. "I learnt a lot and we respected the traditions," Ryan told E! News. "I might not have always remembered things, but there was always someone there to tap me on the shoulder and remind me what I could and couldn't do—like put my shirt back on."
The former Footy Show host only sees the contestants at pit starts and stops, and they occasionally cross paths during legs of the race. "The only time I really saw them was at the mat," he said. "I cherished that time with them and that was probably the most enjoyable for me seeing teams come in at the end."
"Sometimes we thought racers were coming in a lot earlier than they arrived, so there were times when we were literally at the pit stop for eight hours getting false alarms," the host explained. "I remember we were in the dunes in the desert once in Mongolia and there were like, 30 people hiding under this tree while we got a drone shot. I'm out in the middle with my lips basically peeling off from not having enough lip balm on." Ouch!
