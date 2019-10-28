8 Behind-the-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About The Amazing Race Australia

The race is on!

The Amazing Race Australia takes 11 teams on a whirlwind journey around the globe—with plenty of Roadblocks, Fast-Forwards and U-Turns along the way—in the pursuit of a cool $250,000 cash prize.

Host Beau Ryan told E! News this season followed racers through Asia and Africa for five weeks of filming.

"We started in Seoul, South Korea. We ventured down towards North Korea—but you know it's quite hostile down there. So we went back up to South Korea and then through Asia and Africa, which sorted out a lot of the teams, myself included," the former NRL player said. "We then ended up back in Asia and finally, Australia."

To mark the new season of The Amazing Race (Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Ten), we caught up with Ryan to round up 8 things you might not know about the current season.