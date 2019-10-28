John Cena Pledges $500,000 to Aid First Responders Fighting California Wildfires

John Cena has an important message!

The Playing With Fire actor is using his celebrity platform for a good cause. On Monday, the 42-year-old star took to social media to talk about the California wildfires. "I'm asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all," Cena tweeted, alongside a short video of him explaining how he plans to help.

"Hello world, John Cena here. And as you may know I have a movie coming out called Playing With Fire in theaters November 8th," he began his clip. "It's a wonderful comedy I think the whole family will enjoy and it showcases a whole group of people who I believe are heroes, first responders."

"We also know that right now California is in dire straits, it is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help," he said.