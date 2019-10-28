Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Are Red Carpet Royalty at The Morning Show’s Premiere

The two have also taken the reigns behind the scenes, and have been instrumental in helping shape the shows foundation as executive producers. "It's just a dream," Jennifer told E! News' Will Marfuggi about her dual roles on the series. "It was an absolute dream to be able to get in there in all aspects of the creative process. I mean, we've been doing it for so, so long, it sort of comes as second nature."

Reese also shared how their decades of combined experience in the biz really helped them truly create something their both extremely proud of. "You accumulate all this life experience," Witherspoon shared. "And you're like, ‘I know how to run a team. I know how to be a supportive player. I know when to be a producer part of myself and when I need to just concentrate on the acting piece.'"

If the show's half as good as their red carpet looks, than viewers are in for a treat!