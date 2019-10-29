Be Winter Ready With These 7 H&M Layered Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Year after year, as the impending temperature drops and we peer into our closets to take on the colder months, tackling winter fashion is never easy. Soft cashmere-kissed sweaters, go-to suede ankle booties, and fashion-forward earmuffs are what are winter wardrobe dreams are made of. In reality, as the season changes and winter sets in, do you find yourself in a fashion rut? Repeating all your usual wardrobe suspects in an effort just to get to warmer times?

It's OK. Breathe. We've got you. Rather than falling in a rabbit hole of shapeless jeans, oversized sweaters, and ill-fitting jackets to trudge through the upcoming winter months, get ahead of the curve and think outside the box with some on-trend layered essentials. We're talking statement pieces that you can mix and match that will keep you warm and stylish all season long.

Need inspiration? Look to H&M's winter essentials for inspiration. From bold and bright knit mock-turtlenecks to printed wide-cut prairie dresses, these versatile pieces are perfect for achieving that layered look and will give you a bounty of fashion motivation moving into these colder months.

Here are seven of our favorites below.