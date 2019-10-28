Miranda Lambert Shares the Surprising Story of Her and Brendan McLoughlin's Meet-Cute

Miranda Lambert's story of how she met husband Brendan McLoughlin is straight out of a movie.

It's the typical rockstar-meets-city-slicker-post-breakup type of plot that has the makings of a blockbuster rom-com. According to a New York Times interview with Miranda, her love story with the NYPD cop began when she was doing press for a Pistol Annies record last year. She shares, "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me."

And her security guard Tom was in on it too. "[Tom] said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

Less than three months later they got married. She jokes, "Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We've done a lot in nine years!"

She doesn't even count her recent move to New York City either. That's right, the country girl moved to the Big Apple to spend more time with her hubby. She says that she's slowly but surely getting used to living in NYC, and almost prefers it because of how little people care about her fame. "When people recognize you here, they don't make a big deal. 'Oh. Hey. You're Miranda Lambert. Like your music. Bye,'" she laughs. 

Although, she wishes that getting from point A to point B wasn't so difficult. She says that she once got lost on the West Side and somehow ended up walking 13 miles, so now she just uses Uber to get around.

But there's no doubt that Miranda is more than happy to make these adjustments for the man she is head over heels for. On his birthday last week, the songstress said that he "puts stars in my eyes." 

