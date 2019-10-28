Missy Elliott Proves She Hasn't Aged in 22 Years by Recreating First Album Cover

You'll lose control after seeing these photos of Missy Elliott.

The 48-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday to share two side-by-side pictures. The first photo showed the Grammy winner on the cover of her 1997 album Supa Dupa Fly. The second snapshot showed the artist recreating the iconic look for Halloween 2019—and it looked like she hadn't aged a day.

"This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO," she tweeted. "One of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??"

Needless to say, her fans were stunned by the comparison.

"I can barely tell the difference! Wow!" one follower tweeted.

"I'm convinced Missy has the fountain of youth in her backyard," added another.

Elliott said even her mom had a hard time deciphering between the two images.

"Lol my mom couldn't even tell," she wrote on the social network. "But if you look closely you can see the difference but I am more happy that my outfit is still in tack that outfit 22 year old leather."