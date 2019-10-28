Ready for a New Superman TV Show? The CW Sure Is

CW
Lois and Clark? Make way for Superman and Lois. E! News has learned The CW is developing another superhero show, this one all about the big guy in blue and his longtime love.
Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are on board to play Superman and Lois Lane, characters they originated on Supergirl. The new series in active development hails from Warner Bros. TV, naturally. Todd Helbing is writing and will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. Helbing previously served as a writer and executive producer on The Flash.
The new one-hour project is described as following the world's most famous superhero and the most famous comic book journalist as they deal with stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents.
Hoechlin and Tulloch will reprise their roles in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. The CW's winter crossover will also feature appearances by a number of characters from past shows based on DC Comics characters. Slated to appear are Ashley Scott from Birds of Prey, Tom Welling and Erica Durance from Smallville, Burt Ward from the Adam West-fronted 1960s Batman series, Kevin Conroy from Batman: The Animated Series and Brandon Routh, who starred in Superman Returns and on the small screen as a different character in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, will play Superman once again.
The CW's superhero offerings currently include Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning, Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Arrow, the series that started it all for comic heroes on The CW, is in its eighth and final season.