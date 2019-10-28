Bradley Cooper Makes Rare Appearance With 2-Year-Old Daughter Lea

Mon., Oct. 28, 2019

Bradley Cooper, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, Lea Shayk Cooper

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Daddy's little girl is having her moment in the spotlight.

Bradley Coopermade a very rare public appearance with his 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper on Sunday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The father-daughter duo—mom is Cooper's exIrina Shaykwere part of the star-studded guest list at the Mark Twain Prize Gala, where his A Star Is Born co-star Dave Chappellewas being honored. For the big event, Bradley and Lea coordinated their outfits, with the actor sporting a black suit and his tot dressed up in a black dress with silver stars, a puffer vest and white tights.

Naturally, the proud dad was all smiles as his little girl sat happily on his lap during the ceremony, which included appearances by John LegendTiffany HaddishCommonLorne MichaelsChance The Rapper, Jon Stewart and Sarah Silverman, among others.

The duo's outing is an uncommon one, indeed.

The Avengers star and his supermodel ex—who broke up in June after four years together—have always kept their child's life out of the public eye.

Post split, "they both want what's best for their daughter and so far things are amicable," a source previously told E! News. "They're working out custody details and putting everything in writing so there's no confusion."

"They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what," the insider continued. "They want what's least disruptive for their baby and would like to keep things as consistent as possible for her."

