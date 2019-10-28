Jennifer Lopez Proves She Is Hollywood's Golden Girl at the 2019 Governors Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 6:53 AM

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Governors Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez's latest look has us on the floor. 

The triple threat is known to wow on the red carpet and she did just that on Sunday night as she glimmered in gold at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood. As the stars took the red carpet dressed to the nines, the Hustlers actress stood out in a golden strapless column gown by Reem Acra, accented with a bow at the back. The megawatt star accessorized with jewels by Harry Winston and further evoked modern '60s vibes with her hair in an intricate braided updo. Once again, when it comes to fashion, the star proved she's golden. 

But, Lopez wasn't the only famous face to grace the red carpet with a winning look. Famous faces from every corner of Hollywood attended the annual awards, including Awkwafina, Sophia LorenJamie FoxxTom HanksIdina MenzelAdam Sandler and many, many more. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Inside the main event, there was much cause for celebration as filmmakers David Lynch and Lina Wertmüller and actor Wes Studi were recognized with Academy Honorary Awards by their famous colleagues and Oscar winner Geena Davis was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, presented by her A League of Their Own co-star, Tom Hanks

For more of the night's award-worthy fashion, check out E!'s gallery below and congratulations to this year's honorees!

Greta Gerwig, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

The Oscar-nominated director looked glamorous in a blue gown. 

Lili Reinhart, Fashion Police Widget, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart

The Hustlers actress made a colorful splash on the red carpet in not-so-mellow yellow. 

Jennifer Lopez, Fashion Police Widget, 2019 Governors Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat evoked an Oscar statue in a golden Reem Acra gown. 

Dakota Johnson, 2019 Governors Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Police Widget

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson

The actress was fashion forward in a cream cropped top and matching ball skirt. 

Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker, 2019 Governors Awards

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker

The Marriage Story star was dapperly dressed in a tuxedo alongside his wife. 

Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, 2019 Governors Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler & Jackie Sandler

The comedian and his wife coordinated in black ensembles. 

America Ferrera, 2019 Governors Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

The Superstore star glimmer in a sequin silver and gold design by Sachin & Babi. 

Awkwafina, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Awkwafina

The famous funny lady was all smiles on the red carpet. 

Geena Davis, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Geena Davis

As one of the night's honorees, the Oscar winner was the belle of the ball in a ballgown. 

Billy Eichner, 2019 Governors Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billy Eichner

The Billy on the Street star posed for the cameras in a classic tuxedo. 

Charlize Theron, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell actress arrived in a black and white look. 

Constance Wu, 2019 Governors Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

The Hustlers star was pretty in strapless and glittering pink. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2019 Governors Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

As the Harriet star said of her Maison Valentino gown on Instagram, "I feel supreme in green."

Diane Warren, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Diane Warren

The iconic songwriter posed for the cameras in a blue suit. 

David Lynch, Emily Lynch, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

David Lynch & Emily Lynch

The honored filmmaker and his wife were a well-dressed couple on the red carpet. 

Trending Stories

