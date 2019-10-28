Emily VanCamp’s Tribute to Josh Bowman on 8th Anniversary Proves They’re Soulmates

Don't you just love love?

Emily VanCamp gave her husband Josh Bowman the ultimate shout-out with an adorable Instagram post to commemorate their 8th anniversary together. Keeping it short and sweet, the actress shared a picture of herself and Josh from their recent trip to Botswana and couldn't help but gush over her longtime love.

"Almost 1 year married but today marks 8 years together," she captioned the picture, which shows the former Revenge co-stars in a helicopter wearing matching headsets. "Thanks to this human for making life the greatest adventure and also for being the best dad to our furry child Frankie. We are so lucky."

But the anniversary love didn't stop there. Emily also shared candid snaps on her Instagram Stories. This time, she got their adorable pup in on the fun. "Best dates in town," she wrote on a photo of Josh and Frankie. "Cheers to 8 years with my love." She later posted a picture of the two snuggling on the couch with the caption, "Favorites."