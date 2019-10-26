Meghan King Edmonds' Nanny Breaks Silence About Jim Edmonds Affair Allegations

The nanny of Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds' three children is speaking out following reported allegations that he cheated on his wife with her.

Us Weekly had said that the retired MLB star filed for divorce from the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member on Friday. The outlet said Meghan accused Jim of having an affair with their nanny, who fans identified on Saturday on Instagram as Carly Wilson, 22. Meghan, who has praised her on her blog in the past, appeared to confirm this in a reply to a comment on her latest post, a vulnerable selfie.

When a different user asked Carly, who has herself blogged about her nanny job, on her private Instagram page if the "rumors" were true and she was "with Jim now," she replied, "The allegations are completely false."

A day before the reported divorce filing, Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, marked their five-year wedding anniversary and she said in an interview that they were working on repairing their marriage following his admission months ago about exchanging explicit texts with a different woman.