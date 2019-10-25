Shawn Johnson Wins a Gold Medal for Rocking Her Olympics Leotard at 40 Weeks Pregnant

Shawn Johnsonis proving that she still has what it takes to stick it.

She may be 40 weeks pregnant but the Olympic gold medalist is still able to fit into the leotard she sported at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. Although, she cheekily quips on Instagram that the uniform "fits a little different these days."

Now, you may be wondering why Shawn decided to pull on the teams uniform while so far along in her pregnancy, but Shawn has a perfectly reasonable explanation: "@andrewdeast dared me to hahah 40 weeks preggers."

The 27-year-old adds, "But no joke... this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was. BABY! GET HERE ALREADY!"

Any day now, the gymnast will welcome her first child with husband Andrew East. She made the announcement back in April, a year and half after she revealed she'd suffered a miscarriage.