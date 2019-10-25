Selena Gomez Recalls Taylor Swift's Friendship Through Her Justin Bieber Heartbreak

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

While fans are looking at Selena Gomez now, Taylor Swifthas been there behind the scenes. 

This week, the 27-year-old songstress emerged from her musical break with not one, but two new tracks and accompanying music videos back to back: "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." Considering the songs paint a picture of a woman burned by love and heartbreak rising from the ashes, listeners naturally drew connections between Gomez's new tunes and her infamous longtime romance with Justin Bieber.

While she's avoided outright naming him in her new material, recent interviews have only further alluded to Gomez's formerly broken heart, including a new sit-down between Zane Lowe and Gomez's longtime gal pal, Swift, on Friday for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, "New Music Daily." 

During the chat, the "Lover" performer had high praise for her famous friend's new work, or as Swift put it, "her best stuff." "I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life," she told Lowe of Gomez. "She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff."

Swift further hinted at Gomez's rollercoaster personal ride. "I'm really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go through and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people, that's what kind of song this is," she added. 

Watch

Selena Gomez Talks Lose You to Love Me

Later, when Gomez joined Lowe for an interview, he played audio of Swift's comments about her, spurring an emotional moment. 

"[Taylor has been an] amazing [friend]. For sure. She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side. I think they visibly saw me in so much pain and they didn't want it for me, but they," she said, according to Elle, with tears. "They never stopped loving me. And I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying."

Gomez clarified, "It wasn't because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' And that's a huge thing for me."

As it seems, the star has gone through it and come out on the other side of it all—and her friends continue to have her back. As Swift wrote on Instagram of "Lose You to Love Me," "This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolutely favorite song she's put out yet. A triumph."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Justin Bieber , Taylor Swift , Music , Friends , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.