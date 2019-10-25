The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Kesha and More New Music Musts

Bonus Tracks:

Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz — "Faith": Dolly does dance on this uplifting cover of John Hiatt's 1987's track "Have a Little Faith in Me" courtesy of the Swedish DJ duo who can't seem to make a bad song. And the country icon's presence in the video? Perfection.

Isabela Merced — "PAPI": The star of Dora and the Lost City of Gold kickstarts a music career with this empowering bilingual bop that finds her promising her man she'll never call him Papi. Perfección.

Louis Tomlinson — "We Made It": Louis is really leaning into this '90s alternative, Oasis-esque sound for his upcoming debut album Walls. Luckily, it's working.

Banoffee feat. Empress Of — "Tennis Fan": This team-up between the Australian-born producer-turned-pop star Banoffee and L.A. native Empress Of is an endlessly original, insanely catchy kiss-off to the sort of toxic friend no one needs. Bring on the debut album!

Daniela Andrade — "Tamale": Canadian-Honduran Daniela already impressed us weeks ago with the insanely sexy "Ayayai," and now that her EP Tamale has arrived, she's proved she's no one-trick pony. The slinky title track, an impressive piece of R&B, is an excellent entry point.

Happy listening!