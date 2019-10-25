Nick Jonas Groped By Fan During Jonas Brothers LA Concert

Attention, concert-goers: Don't behave like this.

Nick Jonas was groped by an audience member while performing in Los Angeles earlier this week, and the disturbing moment was caught on camera. Just days ago, the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour made a stop at the Hollywood Bowl in Southern California. At one point in their Oct. 21 show, Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were performing "Only Human" when one audience member got too close to Nick.

Video of the moment shows a concert-goer, standing behind Nick, reaching out and touching the singer's left leg, stroking it before moving to his butt. That's when a security guard stepped in to stop the fan, but that didn't keep the person from doing it again, reaching up Nick's right leg. This time, Nick himself reached down to swat away the hand going up his leg, before turning around to look at the fan.