Hilary Duff Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday With the Sweetest Message

A year ago today, Hilary Duff's baby girl Banks was born, so it's time to celebrate!

The Lizzie McGuire star rang in Friday with a special message devoted to her daughter, Banks Violet Bair, in honor of her first birthday. She and fiancé Matthew Koma welcomed the youngster, their first child together, on Oct. 25, 2018 and shared the family news with fans a few days after. Now, 12 months later, Duff is reflecting on the impact their beloved baby has had on them.

"Banks [bear] what a year," the actress wrote. "You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy(the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are!"

The actress concluded, "Happy birthday beautiful...you get all the birthday cake today!"