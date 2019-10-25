Cassie Was "Not Down" With Being a Pregnant Bride Despite Recent Wedding

Cassie never planned on walking down the aisle with a baby bump.

The 33-year-old singer-model married Alex Fine, a competitive bull rider and celebrity trainer, in September, a month after announcing their engagement and three months after revealing they were expecting their first child. At that point, they had been dating for several months.

"At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride!" Cassie told HATCH Collection's HATCHLAND blog. "I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding. In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect."

As a pregnant bride, Cassie wore a custom-made wedding dress.

"I wanted a super romantic flowy style with voluminous sleeves and worked with my stylists Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash, to create the perfect dress," she said. "We pulled a lot of different references and inspiration and designed and made the dress in under a week. I think the whole process took about 72 hours. We added a slit to show some leg and off-set the belly!"