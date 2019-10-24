Grey's Anatomy Is Sending Meredith To Jail After All

So much for getting off easy.

Meredith Grey is headed to jail as of the end of tonight's Grey's Anatomy, but it's not her fault, of course.

She was supposed to head to court at the start of the episode, but then she realized Zola was really ill, which she immediately guessed was because she had grown out of the shunt that Derek put in when she had her spina bifida surgery as a baby. Meredith obviously couldn't leave and go to court while Zola was in surgery, so after Zola was recovering well, Mer's lawyer showed up with some bad news: Meredith would have to make up the hours she'd been missing in jail. And that was after the lawyer convinced the judge to have a little humanity, so apparently her fate could have been much worse.

Through all this, DeLuca just couldn't do a single thing right. If he wanted Mer to go to court while Zola's in surgery, that's insane. It's also insane if DeLuca were to skip the surgery to be by Meredith's side. Everything he did was the wrong thing, and while Meredith's understandably under some stress right now, he seems to just be trying to help.