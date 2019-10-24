Go Inside Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s $20 Million Malibu Mansion

A beautiful view set in Malibu.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are saying goodbye to their gorgeous $20 Million mansion in Malibu, California. The couple got together in 2010, one year after Jason originally purchased this gorgeous beachfront property, and welcomed 2-year-old son Jack in 2017. After nearly a decade of shared memories, they've decided to put it up for sale.

The beachfront getaway is 3,909 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and is located in a star-studded gated community. Plus, it's an open plan home that also has heated floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. A place fit for a king...or a movie star!

The only thing better than the inside of the home is the outside amenities. There's an ocean side lounge nook, a dining space and a ceiling-high brick fireplace. Perfect for chilly nights reading scripts by the fire. The quaint place also boasts walls of glass that disappear and lead to an outdoor patio and Jacuzzi. If that's not enough, the couple also enjoyed access to their own private beach.