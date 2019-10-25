Tracy Reese's Anthropologie Line Will Make You Feel As Stylish As Her Celebrity Fans

Getty Images/Shutterstock
by Katherine Riley | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 3:00 AM
Not that we need a reason to shop at Anthropologie, but if you do, here's a great one. Anthro has launched a capsule collection with everybody's favorite designer Tracy Reese. Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese is a distinctive and fashion-forward collection that includes plus-size options as part of Anthropologie's commitment to body diversity and positivity.
"I have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Anthropologie for more than 23 years—one of the longest and most gratifying of my career!" Reese shares. "My new brand Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese speaks to causes that are very close to my heart and I am honored to share it with such an amazing and supportive partner!"
Working with artists from Reese's native Detroit, Hope for Flowers fuses high-quality, ethically sourced materials with one-of-a-kind patterns and prints. "We know it costs more. But that's because it's organic and sustainable materials," Reese told Elle. "It's employing people in America; it's treating your supply chain with transparency...You're buying something that was made to last, by people we respect."
Size-inclusive fashion that makes you look and feel good? Yes, please. We hope more designers follow Reese's lead. See our Hope for Flowers favorites below that you can wear now and into the holiday season.
Crafted from organic cotton, this beautifully patterned midi dress will bring a dash of feminine charm to any occasion. Available in sizes 2-26W.
Delicate ruffles and a striking botanical motif make this silk blouse a uniquely feminine essential. Available in sizes 2-16.
This striking midi also features a flattering silhoutte—what more could you want from a party dress? Available in sizes 2-16.
Yes, you can rock gingaham into the fall—just ask Becca Tilley! Add some killer booties and a cozy sweater and you're all set. Available in sizes 2-16.
You NEED to see the back of this dress. It's a showstopper. This is one LBD you'll cherish forever. Available in sizes 2-26W.
See the full Hope for Flowers collection at Anthropologie. And shop more size-inclusive looks from Cara Santana x Kohl's and Scoop x Walmart!
