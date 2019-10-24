Lizzie McGuire Revival is Bringing Back Lizzie's Family

"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+ in a statement. "With Terri [Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family."

"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

Lizzie McGuire will be going into production soon and will arrive on Disney+ sometime next year. Disney+ launches on November 12.