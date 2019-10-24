Kim Kardashian Gets Love From Fans at Kanye West's Jesus Is King Premiere

Fans of Kanye West gathered is Los Angeles on Wednesday to salute their king...and their queen.

The rapper screened his new IMAX documentary Jesus Is King, which contains songs from his new gospel album, along with a live performance at The Forum in Inglewood. He was accompanied by wife Kim Kardashian, who was met with cheers from a crowd gathered outside amid a Meg Webster art installation depicting tall grass and shrubbery. The people chanted both her and Kanye's name excitedly.

"I get love too lol," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a video.

The crowd also changed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's name.

"Kourtney too!" Kim wrote.