The Real Reason Jennifer Garner Won't Let Her Daughter Join Instagram

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 9:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Garner

Boaz / BACKGRID

Lead with kindness.

Jennifer Garner joined Instagram just two years ago, but that doesn't mean she's ready and willing to let her kids do the same. Jennifer sat down with Katie Couric on her podcast Next Question with Katie Couric to discuss her career, life in the spotlight and how she views social media. 

While Jennifer does see the benefits of the platform, when it comes to letting her teen daughter join, she has had to pump the breaks until she shows her one thing. "Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure," Jennifer shared about this generations rampant social media use. "My daughter's at an all-girl school and it's such a huge problem."

She trusts her daughter to make smart choices, but there are some issues on the platform that are beyond her control. "She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram and I can see why," the actress shared. "Because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?"

Watch

Jennifer Garner Makes Getting Annual Mammogram Less Scary

Jennifer has long been an advocate for her children and helping protect them against a lot of harassment they've faced due to fame. So making a choice to keep them out of harms way when it comes to social media is a no-brainer for the mom of three. 

"I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation," she revealed. "But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it." 

It may not be the right choice for her family, but it's a good thing Jennifer still has an Instagram of her own, because world could always use a little more positive energy! 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Ben Affleck , Instagram , Katie Couric , , Podcasts , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.